Oak Associates Ltd. OH Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.26. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

