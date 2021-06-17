Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $106.73 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 6.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after acquiring an additional 611,904 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after acquiring an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $20.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,534.36. 46,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,347.01 and a 1-year high of $2,537.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,369.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total transaction of $34,646,249.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,158,690 shares in the company, valued at $47,791,543,791.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $168,672,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

