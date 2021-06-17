Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.15. The company had a trading volume of 25,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

