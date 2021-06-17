Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 352.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,553 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 83,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,125. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,059,426.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $390,726.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,597 shares of company stock valued at $39,388,019 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

