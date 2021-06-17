Oak Associates Ltd. OH Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 383.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,409. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $165.76 and a one year high of $356.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

