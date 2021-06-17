Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 583.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned about 0.27% of M/I Homes worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in M/I Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

MHO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. 3,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,197. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

