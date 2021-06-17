Oak Associates Ltd. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $12.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $884.24. 19,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,258. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $835.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.03 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

