Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases Shares of 17,440 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,572 shares of company stock worth $10,423,301. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.90. The stock had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,943. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

