Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.17% of Cohu worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Cohu by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Cohu Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.