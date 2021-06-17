Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 3.7% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 99.0% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded up $31.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,446.56. The company had a trading volume of 83,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,326.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

