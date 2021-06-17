Oak Associates Ltd. OH Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 251,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,433,827. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $149.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

