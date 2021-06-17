Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 23,295 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,375 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,295 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,343,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 181,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.80%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

