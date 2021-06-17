Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 25,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned 0.05% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $8,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.80. 12,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,347. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.