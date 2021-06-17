Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 4,275 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.69. 7,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,715. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.