Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares in the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,415.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,302.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

