Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Short Interest Update

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 386,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.