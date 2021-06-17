Oasis Network Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $107.29 million and approximately $11.04 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001346 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.