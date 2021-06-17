Observer Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.84 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $9.25 million and $2.84 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Observer has traded down 72.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.71 or 0.00761476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00083490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042056 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

