Ocean Protocol Market Cap Hits $273.17 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $273.17 million and approximately $21.40 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

OCEAN is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 504,799,357 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

