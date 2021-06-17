Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.76), with a volume of 10,960 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 975.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.31. The stock has a market cap of £399.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56.

In related news, insider Caroline Foulger purchased 2,000 shares of Ocean Wilsons stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,063 ($13.89) per share, with a total value of £21,260 ($27,776.33).

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

