OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. One OctoFi coin can now be bought for $11.07 or 0.00029369 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $253,304.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00060009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.93 or 0.00755847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00084357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042387 BTC.

About OctoFi

OCTO is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

