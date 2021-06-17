Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $536,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00.
- On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 23,662,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,941,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
