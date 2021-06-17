Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $217,000.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares in the company, valued at $536,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocugen alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. 23,662,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,941,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ocugen by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.