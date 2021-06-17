Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 233,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

