Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 133,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,120 shares.The stock last traded at $7.98 and had previously closed at $8.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $489.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Oil States International by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oil States International by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 121,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Oil States International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Oil States International by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,136,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 269,747 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

