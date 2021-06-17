OIN Finance Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $258,729.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 17th. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $258,729.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.70 or 0.00762757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00083337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042193 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,563,582 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

