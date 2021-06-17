OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading 8% Higher

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.13. 7,810 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 655,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.16.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get OLO alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.