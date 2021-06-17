Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 22.5% in May

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,460,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after buying an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,306,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,133,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after buying an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,240,000 after buying an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 3,178,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,011. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.