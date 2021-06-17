OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.88

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $58.45, with a volume of 1202243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 512.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

