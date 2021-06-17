Onex (TSE:ONEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $89.78

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$89.78 and last traded at C$89.31, with a volume of 138748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEX. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 19.56 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$84.40. The firm has a market cap of C$7.96 billion and a PE ratio of 3.19.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

