Ontology (ONT) Hits Market Capitalization of $774.41 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $774.41 million and approximately $88.30 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00038202 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00223524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 863,432,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.