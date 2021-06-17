Open Predict Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $475.00 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $776,838.99 and $475.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Open Predict Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

