Oppenheimer & Close LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,530 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for 1.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned about 0.12% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $8.63. 196,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,225. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

