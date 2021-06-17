Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.19.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,883 shares of company stock worth $6,475,940 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

