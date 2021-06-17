Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,239 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,592 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,740,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 414,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,098,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 50.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 281,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 95,024 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $76.95. 668,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,526,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

