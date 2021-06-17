OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSUR. Raymond James cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 million, a P/E ratio of -134.12 and a beta of -0.26. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.63.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

