Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $209.43 million and $19.83 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00060059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00025875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.00 or 0.00755682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00084042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 681,999,067 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

