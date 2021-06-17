O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will post sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $534.48 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $409.17 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

