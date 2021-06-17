Origin Asset Management LLP Buys 2,800 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,961. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.