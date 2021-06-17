Origin Asset Management LLP Buys 6,200 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 70,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 738,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,923,000 after acquiring an additional 298,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company had a trading volume of 30,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,659. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.06 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

