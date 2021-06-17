Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for approximately 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 623.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $7.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $376.94. 17,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,368. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $377.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

