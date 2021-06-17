Origin Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 0.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $4.03 on Thursday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,312. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $196.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.17.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

