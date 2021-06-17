Origin Asset Management LLP Has $1.08 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Origin Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.18. 2,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.42.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.