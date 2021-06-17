Origin Asset Management LLP Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Origin Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.3% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $18.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $486.70. 82,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.19 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.87. The company has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.