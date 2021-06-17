Origin Asset Management LLP Invests $1.42 Million in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.09% of Malibu Boats as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter valued at $4,129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $631,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.46. 5,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.57. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

