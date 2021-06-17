Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Installed Building Products worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.78. 4,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,595. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.45. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

