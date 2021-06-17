Origin Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THO stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.88. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.64 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

