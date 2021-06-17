Origin Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after buying an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after buying an additional 227,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.58. 18,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

