Origin Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.