Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,542.21.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,388.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,886. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,451.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.54 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

