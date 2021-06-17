Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 200 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,355.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $893.83.

BLK stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $868.29. 18,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,287. The company has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $845.96.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

